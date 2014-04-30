New Insurance market report from MarketLine: "Insurance: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Emerging 5 Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key insurance market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five insurance market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
These countries contributed $474.0 billion to the global insurance industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $749.6 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the insurance industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $245.4 billion in 2012. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $82.3 and $67.4 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the insurance industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $406.0 billion in 2017, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $128.9 and $115.7 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the emerging five insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five insurance market?
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