Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

The Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers And Re-Insurers) Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).



Market Segmentation

Top leading Companies of Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers And Re-Insurers) Market are – Unitedhealth Group; AXA; Munich Re; Allianz; Generali



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Insurance Providers; Insurance Brokers & Agents; Reinsurance Providers

2) By Mode: Online; Offline

3) By End User: Corporate; Individual



The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.



The insurance market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers.



The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market is expected to decline from $5939.5 billion in 2019 to $5807.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $6840.7 billion in 2023.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Insurance(Providers, Brokers And Re-Insurers) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



