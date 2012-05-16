InsuranceRates411.com Launches Interactive Website With Instant Quote Tool

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Insurance quotes are provided by a seemingly endless list of national and regional suppliers, who vie for the custom of the American public while at the same time creating obscure contracts and policies that make it hard for them to choose the right provider for their needs.



Insurance Rates 411 has recently launched its website to allow consumers to compare and contrast all forms of insurance in one place.



The Insurance Rates 411 website has detailed information on insurance rates, broken down into the relevant types of insurance, from cars and motorcycles to life insurance and health insurance.



Insurance Rates 411 also shows consumers how to save money on insurance by being smart when comparing policies. They give details on how to know what consumers should be looking for to get better deals out of this crowded market.



The site allows users to browse for their insurance by state, county or city, making sure to represent smaller local providers who may be able to offer better deals and exclusives to local customers.



Insurance Rates 411 even carries information on insurance fraud, to prevent consumers from being taken advantage of by spurious policies and agreements made over the phone or in person. The editorialised content uses a plain English approach to describing the common cases of fraud and how to avoid them.



The home page is also replete with a brief introduction to the Insurance Rates 411 ethos and describes the many forms of insurance that it is within their capacity to cater for. Video content is also featured, with recommended parties conveying information in a dynamic visual format.



The launch of the website heralds the inception of the instant insurance quote tool. With just a few simple pieces of information about a consumer’s needs, the site can quote them instantly, for free.



Their spokesman was jubilant about the potential of the site and its potential future growth, staking much on their much vaunted instant quote mechanism, “InsuranceRates411.com is celebrating its official website launch. We are proud to offer a comprehensive website with our instant insurance quote tool able to quickly and freely find you the best insurance on the market for you.”



About Insurance Rates 411

Insurance Rates 411 is a robust insurance rate comparison website that allows its visitors to instantly compare life, auto, home, business, medical, and motorcycle insurance quotes. For more information please visit: http://www.insurancerates411.com/