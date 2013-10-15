Insurantly.com References Studies That Show Teen Texting While Driving Leads to Additional Driving Dangers

Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The risks of accidents, injuries, fatalities and infractions while driving are all higher for teenagers than for any other segment of the population. This can be attributed partially to the conventional, common sense concept that new drivers are more likely to have accidents, due to their lack of experience, than those who have been driving for a considerable period of time. A new article release by Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, delves more deeply into the issue to explain why teenage drivers are more prone to risky driving behaviors, and thus, sometimes dangerous results.



One of the major risk-causing behaviors of teenage drivers is texting while driving. Pediatrics reports that over 45 percent of teens ages 16 to 18 reported having texted while driving within 30 days of the anonymous Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance conducted by the Center for Disease Control in 2011. Also according to the CDC survey, 7.7 percent of all students reported rarely or never wearing a seatbelt, 8.2 percent reported driving while drinking, and 24.1 percent reported riding in a car with a driver who had been drinking. These numbers help to highlight the many risks teens face while driving, and the way in which many teens involve themselves in risky behavior simply because they don't know any better, or haven't learned the harsh lessons that come with a serious accident.



The report in Pediatrics examines the subject in more depth, by trying to establish a correlation between texting while driving and other risky teenage driving behaviors. The findings of the study confirm the potential “snowball effect” of risky behavior for teen drivers. Compared to teens who did not engage in texting while driving, teens who did are more likely to drive while drinking by 16 percent, more likely not to wear a seatbelt by four percent, and more likely to ride with a driver who had been drinking by 14 percent.



Due to these risks, it's important to educate teens on the true dangers of risky behavior on the roads. With car accidents and citations come higher insurance rates, the risk of injury or death to the teen and other drivers, wrecked and damaged cars, and a host of potentially life-changing problems.



For more information about the dangers facing teenager’s drivers, visit Insurantly.com to take advantage of the wealth of resources offered on high-risk drivers, and many other auto issues.



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