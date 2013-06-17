Insured101.com Study Reveals Cities with the Best and Worst Commutes

Daniel Island, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Imagine if your daily commute took you just five minutes each way. With an average commute of just 5.9 minutes, residents of Barrow, Alaska enjoy the lowest average commute in the country.



Residents of Pinon Hills, CA on the other hand, face a daunting average commute of 53.7 minutes per day.



Insured101.com recently conducted a study across over 10,000 cities in the U.S. to see whose drive is the worst. A cities daily commute can be affected by a variety of factors; from population and speed limits to public transportation and highway systems.



"One of the major surprises in our survey was the low commutes big cities have." said Jessica Anheim, editorial director of Insured101.com. "New York City for example, with an average commute of just 28.2 minutes, has a faster commute than 30.3% of cities surveyed. And Los Angeles, CA has a faster commute than 28.8% of cities with its average commute of 28.4 minutes."



Pinon Hills drivers face such a high commute due to a high elevation and low population density. Residents are forced to drive up and down winding mountain roads for nearly an hour every day just to get to work.



Barrow, Alaska on the other hand, is a small town with a small section of town providing most of the jobs. Housing surrounds this area, and with such a central location as many as 23% of residents in the city travel by bike or walk.



Here are the top 10 best and worst commutes for the United States of America. The average drive is 25.3 minutes



Top 10 best commutes

1. Barrow, AK - 5.9 Minutes

2. Nome, AK - 6.6 Minutes

3. West Point, NY - 7.5 Minutes

4. Bethel, AK - 7.7 Minutes

5. Morenci, AZ - 8.4 Minutes

6. Notre Dame, IN - 8.5 Minutes

7. West Wendover, NV - 8.5 Minutes

8. Norton, KS - 8.6 Minutes

9. Lakeview, OR - 8.7 Minutes

10. Beloit, KS - 8.8 Minutes



Top 10 worst commutes

1. Pinon Hills, CA - 53.7 Minutes

2. Bushkill, PA - 52.4 Minutes

3. Dingmans Ferry, PA - 52 Minutes

4. Albrightsville, PA - 51.3 Minutes

5. Gloster, MS - 51.3 Minutes

6. Tobyhanna, PA - 50.3 Minutes

7. Saint Albans, NY - 49.8 Minutes

8. Rosedale, NY - 49.3 Minutes

9. Arverne, NY - 49 Minutes

10. Florissant, CO - 48.7 Minutes



To see the average commute for each city, just visit http://www.insured101.com/car-insurance/ and select your city. The average commute, along with related data will be displayed.



