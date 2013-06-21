Insuremore's Family Travel Insurance Costs 40% Less Than the Competition

Feltham, Middlesex -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Insuremore, a leading provider of cheap yet value-packed travel insurance packages, undercuts its major competitors with its family travel insurance coverage offered at about 40% less than the price of its competitors’ insurance offerings.



With an annual fee of only £59.71, Insuremore's insurance is tens of pounds cheaper than the insurance product of M&S (at £92.67), Sainsburys (at £94.41) and even that of Tesco (at £74). Entire families travelling on vacation do not have to pay more for the same insurance coverage offered by the said pricier alternatives.



Insuremore's affordable family travel insurance coverage comes without compromising on quality and features. Despite its low price, Insuremore’s insurance policy comes with a number of freebies that are normally worth hundreds of pounds.



Among its freebies include free coverage for children accompanying the travelling adults (unlimited number of dependent children allowed, whereas up to two non-dependent children can have free cover). The same insurance cover also protects against any loss, damage, or medical expenses incurred from a verifiable act of terrorism.



And of course, any insurance policy is only as good as the efficiency of the insurer in responding to online claims. The company has gone to great lengths to keep the process of making a claim as hassle-free, quick and painless as possible.



Moreover, Insuremore’s family travel insurance also comes with a 20% discount when purchased online. And while other insurance companies require a rigorous medical screening, Insuremore offers a convenient alternative: a revolutionary online medical screening method that enables the client to perform a medical screening right in the privacy of their home.



Insuremore has won a number of important awards for innovation and service excellence. In 2006, it won the British Travel Award in the “Best Innovation for Online Claims” category, while in 2008, it also brought home Travolution’s “Best Travel Insurance Website” award.



The company’s insurance products are popular among the budget-conscious travellers who want high-quality protection without compromising on coverage features.



About Insuremore

For Media Contact

Insuremore Travel Insurance

Axiom House, The Centre, Feltham,

Middlesex, TW13 4AU, UK

Tel: 0844 567 5028

http://insuremore.co.uk/