Insurtech is a combination of â€œinsuranceâ€ and â€œtechnologyâ€. Insurtech is a technology that lies behind the creation, distribution and administration of insurance business. It is used to make the current insurance model more efficient. It is useful for collecting and analyzing customer data to provide a better service. Big data, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) are the current focus of the insurtech. Insurtech develops and offer the right products at the right time to the insurer.



Digitization of Processes and Personalization of Premiums



Empowers Customers to Take Control of Their Insurance

Quickly Summarize and Present the Most Relevant Product

Rising Internet Based Business Ecosystem



Massive Market Size of Insurtech



In 2019, the digital insurance platform Friendsurance now offers its digital bancassurance solutions under the brand name Friendsurance Business. To serve this purpose, the company has launched a new targeted web presence.



by Type (Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, OThers), Technology (Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Others), Service (Consulting, Managed services, Support & maintenance)



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the InsurTech market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the InsurTech

-To showcase the development of the InsurTech market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the InsurTech market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the InsurTech

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the InsurTech market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



