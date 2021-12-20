Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "InsurTech Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the InsurTech market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Friendsurance (Germany),Oscar (United States),ZhongAn (China),Shift Technology (France),Quantemplate (United Kingdom),Allay (United Kingdom),Analyze Re (Canada),GetInsured (United States),Bayzat (United Arab Emirates),Trov (United States)



Brief Snapshot of InsurTech:

Insurtech is a combination of â€œinsuranceâ€ and â€œtechnologyâ€. Insurtech is a technology that lies behind the creation, distribution and administration of insurance business. It is used to make the current insurance model more efficient. It is useful for collecting and analyzing customer data to provide a better service. Big data, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) are the current focus of the insurtech. Insurtech develops and offer the right products at the right time to the insurer.

On 30th January 2019, the digital insurance platform Friendsurance now offers its digital bancassurance solutions under the brand name Friendsurance Business. To serve this purpose, the company has launched a new targeted web presence.



InsurTech Market Trends:

Digitization of Processes and Personalization of Premiums



Opportunities:

Massive Market Size of Insurtech



Market Drivers:

Empowers Customers to Take Control of Their Insurance

Quickly Summarize and Present the Most Relevant Product

Rising Internet Based Business Ecosystem



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, OThers), Technology (Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Others), Service (Consulting, Managed services, Support & maintenance)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.



As the InsurTech market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the InsurTech market. Scope of InsurTech market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



Points Covered in Table of Content of Global InsurTech Market:

Chapter 01 – InsurTech Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global InsurTech Market

Chapter 05 – Global InsurTech Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global InsurTech Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global InsurTech Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global InsurTech Market

Chapter 09 – Global InsurTech Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global InsurTech Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – InsurTech Market Research Methodology



