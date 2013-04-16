InsynQ Launches New Support Page with Faster Issue Resolution in Mind

Gig Harbor, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- InsynQ, a leading provider of cloud computing technology and services, unveiled a new and upgraded support section of their website. The tools and options now available are designed to help clients quickly resolve issues themselves or contact InsynQ Support in a way that is convenient for them.



“We’ve improved and added a lot of the Support options, and segmented them to help both new and current users of our service,” says John Gorst, InsynQ CEO. “I’m predicting that people will have an easier time finding the resources they need to work with hosted applications and virtual desktops.”



Available methods for contacting InsynQ Support include phone, email and live-chat. New and existing clients also have the ability to schedule a time to work with Support. This provides the option of being able to resolve an issue at the availability of the client via screen share, demonstration or walk-through.



“We realize that some people may need immediate help, while others would prefer to work with a Support Technician at a time that fits into their schedule,” explains InsynQ Customer Support Manager, Virginia Aird. “The hope is that more options will provide people with a better cloud computing experience and develop a long-term client.”



Although new InsynQ support options were developed or added to reduce response time when seeking support in the cloud, traditional support options are still available. One of the more popular support options still in place is the ability to enter trouble tickets at InsynQ’s Self-Serve IT (SSIT) platform.



About InsynQ, Inc.

InsynQ has been providing cloud computing solutions for businesses and professionals since 1997. As a managed IT service provider, InsynQ helps businesses of all sizes implement an IT infrastructure that saves time, money and allows for scalable growth. InsynQ's virtual desktops are used by people across the world to access data and applications over the internet. To learn more about InsynQ visit http://www.insynq.com.