Intagent Is Offering Technology Solutions to Realtors Who Want to Dominate Their Local Markets

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Intagent is composed of a team of technology experts and web designers who are united in the goal of providing players in the real estate sector with top of the line technology solutions. The focus on the niche industrial segment has seen the company develop in-depth know-how and the much-needed specialization that made them a one-stop solution provider for real estate agents, brokers, and companies. As their popularity steadily increases, the company is proud of serving a global range of clients who are guaranteed of nothing less than outstanding and responsive websites.



When asked about why real estate agents must up their game when it comes to their marketing strategies, the company's spokesperson replied, "Competition has greatly increased in the real estate industry. To capture the attention of clients, you have to continuously go the extra mile. The most crucial aspect of marketing today is your online presence, and by having a user-oriented website, you can have better market visibility. We save you from having to settle for less as we give you fully customized solutions that are focused on the market needs."



At a time when every professional real estate agent is investing in their online presence, it takes a powerful, feature-rich site to be guaranteed of success. Intagent understands this and has spent years developing real estate agent websites that are guaranteed to make every real estate agent standout from the crowd. The company has made this possible through the dynamic tools that the designers incorporate to their websites to make reaching out to clients and keeping contact with them easy.



About what it takes to have the perfect web site for a realtor, the company's spokesperson said, "The goal of investing in a website as a realtor is to have a marketing channel that will boost your market outreach and customer attraction. As such, you can never make any compromises when it comes to having a fully customized site that is feature-packed and market-ready. The superiority of our services has been in developing industry-specific websites that come with features that will naturally set you as a leader in your local market."



One of the top factors that will instantly create a positive impression for clients browsing through websites for realtors is visual impressions. Intagent is all about the end-users and the demands of the real estate industry. As such, every website they develop has the irresistible appeal that clients will not afford to ignore. The great visuals that will make clients have interest on the platform are then enhanced by other capabilities that include mobile compatibility, unlimited property listing, full CRM & email marketing, social media ready, and SEO optimization.



About Intagent

Intagent has completely bridged the gap between technology and the demands of the real estate sector by all professionals through offering a dedicated team of specialists for all real estate website designing and marketing solutions.



Contact Details

Company Name: Intagent

1872 Stonebridge Dr S, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Telephone Number: (800) 209-0740

Website: https://www.intagent.com/