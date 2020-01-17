Intagent Is Providing Real Estate Company and Realtor Web Designs

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Intagent is in the business of creating unique web solutions for interested players in the real estate segment who are looking to make a difference. Governed by the principles of creativity, innovation, professionalism, and advanced technology, the digital marketing firm offers a whole range of solutions including real estate agent web design, single property websites, FSBO website design, social media marketing assistance, virtual assistance solutions, real estate blogging, email relationships and much more. Intagent bases its solutions on the client's requirements, ensuring that the customer is part of the process from start to finish. The agency further offers a variety of packages for different clients, with the primary objective being satisfaction.



Giving insights about what they do, the company's spokesperson remarked, "We've been in the real estate tech business for some time now, and have been able to work with clients from different backgrounds. Over this period, we've managed to gain helpful insights across the board that have enabled us to improve many aspects of our business. That said, in today's world, the online platform is emerging as the best way to reach one's targeted audience, and real estate professionals are utilizing this platform to propel their businesses. With the insights we've gained over the years, we seek to help individuals, small businesses, and larger real estate corporate get the edge they need to make it big in the online realm. Our real estate web solutions address varying client demands, and are a sure way to make traction in your market."



When it comes to get the best realtor web sites design, clients are guaranteed the same when they partner with Intagent. The company has been known to offer a variety of impressive realtor website designs that aim at showcasing one's business while bringing in customers, leads, and online marketing to potential clients. These realtor web designs come featuring modern tools, which are usually a plus for any user. Whether one is looking to get a sophisticated realtor website design or a standard one, they can trust that Intagent will meet their requirements to the latter.



Speaking about their real estate company websites design, the company's spokesperson added, "The provision of innovative real estate company websites has been one of the areas we've excelled in over the years. We have a knack for creating highly functional web designs in this category, which have gone ahead to help many real estate companies achieve the strong presence they need online. We further stay ahead of the ever-changing industry trends, which means that we're always able to provide you with up-to-date solutions in the real estate company websites category."



Providing the best realtor website design is one of the elements that has seen Intagent become a force to reckon within the real estate technology industry. The company features a team of certified designers who follow an unchartered path to ensure that they provide top-of-the-range realtor website designs. Clients get to choose or help design a web design that best fits their requirements, with the ultimate goal being excellence in design.



Intagent is a well-established expert in the field of real estate technology, where it offers innovative web solutions to clients in Michigan and beyond. The firm focuses its web solutions on their client demands and can be trusted to always deliver successfully.



Intagent

2370 E Stadium Blvd,

Suite 480 Ann Arbor,

Michigan 48104

Tel: (800) 209-0740

Website: https://www.intagent.com