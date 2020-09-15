Intagent Real Estate Technology, a Realty Website Software Developer Designs Affordable and Professional Content for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Intagent Real Estate Technology serves as an online marketing partner for real estate brokers and agents. They specialize in rendering real estate web services like real estate broker web design, real estate agent web design, FSBO website design, real estate company web design, semi-custom websites, as well as single-property websites. They assist real estate agents and brokers in establishing a unique online web presence and professional web design. Intagent enables real estate agents and brokers in displaying various properties online, managing listings, custom client management system, establishing email marketing campaigns, and lots more.



Answering a query as regards to their services offered, Intagent Real Estate Technology's spokesperson commented, "At Intagent, we have the requisite tools to make it extremely easy to manage contacts and reach-out to your customers. We also offer a feature-rich drip email marketing system, a fully-optimized client relationship manager, as well as localized data to make your customers keep coming back. We contend to ensure that yours is the go-to real estate website for your unique area".



Furthermore, at Intagent Real Estate Technology, they design real estate broker websites that are SEO-friendly and also feature widgets, Google Analytics integration, lead generation forms, and so on. Through Intagent, real estate brokers and agents can easily handle their contents like pages and listings from their custom-built (CMS) Content Management System. Users can also take advantage of Intagent's user friendly interface in their services which includes blogs, IDX compatible, Client Relationship Manager, lead generators, editable content, single property websites.



The spokesperson further added, "Intagent Real Estate Technology's real estate websites will provide you with the required flexibility so that you can be stand out from the crowd. And we'll also offer you with powerful tools to be successful. Our DesignPro series is a perfect solution to all real estate brokers or agents. We offer a dynamic feature-rich website to take advantage of online marketing, listing homes online, as well as customer relationship tools to maintain your potentials and keep your active customers updated".



Intagent Real Estate Technology also offers real estate marketing services such as listing syndication, social media marketing assistance, virtual assistance solutions, real estate SEO assistance, and mobile website technology. Intagent can help in enhancing sales and marketing for real estate brokers and agents. Hence, real estate agents and brokers that are in need of a realty website software developer can get reliable services from Intagent.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology assists real estate agents and brokers by providing various tools that can increase sales and influence marketing. More so, they offer websites that are SEO friendly, as well as FSBO website design, single property websites, real estate agent and broker web design, real estate company web design, and semi-custom websites. They also help their clients in posting their listings and adverts automatically on all major property portals. Every one of these listings have an uploaded photo. The listings feature an automatic mapping and local school information. Realtors can reach out to Intagent to design real estate agent websites that are of top-quality.