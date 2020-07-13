Intagent Real Estate Technology Creates Eye-Catching Websites for Real Estate Companies

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- The site is the major attracting force that businesses, companies, and individuals use to attract clients to the goods and services they offer. The set-up of these websites are essential. They could determine the sales and success of the business. Real estate companies are not left out in this trend of using websites to promote the services offered to customers. Intagent Real Estate Technology has carved a niche for making eye-catching and the best websites for real estate companies to provide their services on the internet.



Answering a query, Intagent Real Estate Technology's spokesperson said, "Are you a new agent looking to get into the business? Or perhaps you are a seasoned real estate agent looking for a great website upgrade? You've come to the right place. Here at Intagent Real Estate Technology, we create engaging real estate websites and all the tools you need to attract and manage your customers. Our goal is to provide you with the most advanced and easy-to-use real estate website imaginable. And we are continually upgrading our systems to give you more tools, and more features than anywhere else on the Internet!"



Many things make up the real estate website platform designed by Intagent Real Estate Technology. They are known as partners to their clients and are available as a single source for real estate online marketing. Whether that's getting new leads, showing off listings, or anything in between, they've got their clients covered. At Intagent Real Estate Technology, the goal is to make sure that websites designed for clients are the go-to website for their unique areas. Clients looking to have the best website for realtor can rely on Intagent Real Estate Technology.



The spokesperson further added, "Intagent real estate websites will give you the flexibility to stand out from the crowd, and give you the dynamic tools to succeed! Our DesignPro series is a perfect solution for any real estate broker or agent. We provide a powerful feature-rich website to take advantage of online marketing, listing homes online, and customer relationship tools to keep your potential and active customers informed! With Intagent, we have tools to make communicating with your customers incredibly efficient. We provide a feature-rich drip email marketing system, a fully optimized client relationship manager, and localized data to keep your customers coming back."



Web designers at Intagent are some of the very best in the industry, and it shows true in the designs made for clients in the real estate industry. All of their websites and CRM products are responsive. This means that client's websites will look great on a desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone. The designs of websites are made in a way that allows clients to have full control over every page, which will enable them to optimize their sites for ranking high in search engines entirely. Realtors who need a realestate websites designer can consult Intagent for their excellent services.



Intagent Real Estate Technology offers industry-leading real estate website design services. They possess an in-depth knowledge of website development and online marketing. They are a reputable realtor web site designer who has carved a niche for themselves in the field.