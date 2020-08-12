Intagent Real Estate Technology Helps in Creating Top Realtor Websites for Agents, Brokers and Companies

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Intagent Real Estate Technology provides real estate and marketing solutions to agents, brokers and companies. They help their clients in building new tools that can enable them to have the most advanced marketing machine for their business. Intagent Real Estate Technology also provides marketing services like mobile website technology, listing syndication, real estate SEO assistance, social media marketing assistance and virtual assistance solutions. Thus, they specialize in providing real estate web services which includes real estate agent web design, real estate broker web design, real estate company web design, single property websites, semi-custom websites and FSBO website design. Intagent makes it easier for real estate agents and brokers to manage their contents such as pages and listings from their custom-built Content Management System (CMS). Hence, each solution comprises of a powerful blog for people to post their opinions regarding realty market, trends, and so on.



Answering a query, Intagent Real Estate Technology's spokesperson commented, "Top real estate brokers prefer to use Intagent as their online marketing partner. Intagent has the required tools and features to bring success to today's online world. We provide real estate agents and brokers that have the ability to manage listings, showcase properties, setup email marketing campaigns, a custom client management system, and more".



Furthermore, Intagent can assist real estate agents and companies looking for the services of a realtor web sites designer to keep them ahead in the realtors market. Intagent Client Relationship Manager (CRM) lead management platform has the capacity of sending client's leads from their site to thousands of CRM's lead management tools through Intagent partnership with Zapier. However, their developed websites feature lead generation forms, widgets, etc. Their websites also feature Google Analytics integration to provide well-detailed reports to the website visitors. Intagent Real Estate Technology's websites are Search Engine Optimizer (SEO) friendly. Their system also enables their clients to have absolute control on each page on their website.



The spokesperson further added, "Our real estate websites are impressive tools for brokers and agents searching for how they can setup a powerful online web presence. Intagent also offers amazing professional web designs for people searching for how to make an impact, advertise listings and succeed in their career".



Additionally, Intagent Real Estate Technology has all the necessary tools in creating top realty websites that can influence real estate sales and marketing. Also, they help their clients to automatically post their listings and adverts on all major property portals. Thus, each of the listings will have an uploaded photo of the listing. The Listings also have an automatic mapping and local school Info. Intagent ensures it's CRM, lead generators, blogging, IDX compatible, editable content, single property websites are user friendly and easy to operate for it's intended users.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology offers one-stop technology solutions to promote real estate marketing. They offer real estate website design for both agents and brokers. Intagent can provide real estate brokers and agents with the best realtor web site to post and manage listings as well as CRM lead management for agents, brokers and companies.