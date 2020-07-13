Intagent Real Estate Technology Offers Exceptional Real Estate Website Designs and Marketing Solutions for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Every real estate agent dreams of having a stellar real estate website design that will entice both potential and active customers to stay glued to the website. More often than not, real estate agents fall for wishy-washy websites and marketing solutions that aren't appealing to customers and with the wrong tool to up their website. Intagent Real Estate Technology provides an irresistible website that will not only attract customers but will stand out from the crowd.Their compelling feature-laden website designs will provide real estate agents with tools and features such as drip email marketing system, custom-built back-office, client relationship manager, custom form & lead generator, among others.



While answering a query about website designs for real estate agents or brokers, the spokesperson for Intagent Real Estate Technology said, "We make eye-catching real estate websites and all the tools you need to attract and manage your customers. Our goal is to provide you with the most advanced and easy-to-use real estate website imaginable, and we are continually upgrading our systems to give you more tools and more features than anywhere else on the Internet. We give real estate agent the flexibility to be number one among other competitors and give them the dynamic tools to succeed. Our DesignPro series is a perfect solution for any real estate broker or agent. We provide a powerful feature-rich website to take advantage of online marketing, listing homes online, and customer relationship tools to keep their potential and active customers informed."



Intagent Real Estate Technology has the tools to make communication easy for real estate agents and customers incredibly easy. They also provide awesome feature-rich drip email marketing system, a fully optimized client relationship manager and localized data to keep their customers coming back. As they strive to make sure that their website is the go-to website in their particular area. They provide best websites for real estate agents across the globe.



The spokesperson also commented, "Our web designers are some of the very best in the industry, and it shows true to our designs. We have amazing websites and we love to show them off. Also, it is important to note that Our CRM lead management platform is capable of sending your leads from your website to 1000s of CRM lead management tools through our partnership with Zapier. We have an excellent support system to help real estate agents or brokers from the initial setup stages, all the way well to the end."



For people looking to design website for realtor , Intagent Real Estate Technology is unrivaled when it comes to affordable prices. They also offer a discount for the team or groups of 4 and more. Thus, they give a solid brand that is consistent with all of the members.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology offers industry-leading real estate website design services. And they possess in-depth knowledge on website development and online marketing. For those in need of contact for best realtor web sites, Intagent Real Estate Technology is always available to provide the best services.