Intagent Real Estate Technology Offers Feature-Packed Real Estate Websites and Technology Solutions for the Industry

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Intagent Real Estate Technology has been providing real estate companies, brokers, and agents with top of the line technology solutions that have driven them to success in the modern market. The company majorly serves players in the highly-competitive industry with their websites and digital market solutions that are specially tailored to make them stand out in any locality. Intagent is serious about bringing success to their clients. And they've made it their mission to continuously provide their clients with value beyond what other companies offer.



Talking about how technology has become an integral part of the real estate industry, the company's spokesperson said, "There is no denying how much technology has impacted the real estate industry to an extent it has greatly changed the approach to operations. Today, even older clients looking for property solutions rely on the internet rather than go through traditional channels. This makes the web a platform that you must embrace if you are looking to remain in business and become competitive."



In the pursuit of the best realtor web sites design, the focus should be given not just to its visual aspect. To wow customers, a site needs to be visually appealing. Intagent offers realtors much more than an outstanding design. To complement their beautiful website designs, the company includes a lot of other features to make them functional. Intagent understands the daily routines of realtors. And each tool available in the websites is meant to reduce their professional burden.



Speaking about why real estate agents must never go through a lot of hassle to attract clients, the company's spokesperson said, "It is possible to reduce the burden of attracting potential leads by seeking the services of seasoned professionals who design real estate agent websites. Today, competition has gone online, and one way to naturally appeal to potential clients is by having an eye-catching site. We have made it easy for you to achieve this, as we have special packages for real estate agents. Our websites come complete with dynamic tools that will drive you to success."



One thing clients are bound to love about the realestate website design services offered by Intagent Real Estate Technology has the flexibility in settling for what suits the needs at hand and the budget. The company has different packages for real estate professionals and companies that are tailored to cater to varied requirements. Intagent offers the design pro package, premium design package, executive package, and the VIP package, which is the ultimate all-in-one solution. The competitive pricing of each package is an extra plus for all clients as they get to have affordable solutions that can do much more.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology has transformed ways in which thousands of real estate brokers, agents, and companies get to reach out to the market. This has been through their web designing services and technology solutions that are tailored to cater to the needs of the industry.



Contact Details



Intagent Real Estate Technology

2370, E Stadium Blvd., Suite 480

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Telephone Number: (800) 209-0740

Website: https://www.intagent.com/