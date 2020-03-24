Intagent Real Estate Technology Providing Individualized Website Designs and Online Marketing Solutions to Realtors

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Intagent Real Estate Technology has created a one-stop technology solution platform for all real estate companies and agents who are looking for trusted solutions for excelling in the super-competitive industry. The team of highly skilled web designers and online marketing specialists has, for years, been committed to providing their clients with futuristic solutions that will get them noticed. Since Intagent Real Estate Technology has given 100% attention to the requirements of the real estate sector, the company has successfully developed an operational blueprint that guarantees unbeatable packages.



Talking about the expectations of homebuyers when they visit a realtor's website, the company's spokesperson said, "The most important person to think about when creating your website as a real estate agent or company is the prospective clients. It is no secret that the first impression created by your most direct marketing channel in the modern age is significantly going to impact decision making. To avoid taking chances, you must ensure that you settle for an eye-catching and highly responsive platform that is easy to navigate. It must also provide all the information required by prospective clients complemented with high-resolution images and videos."



For a company that has served a global range of clients, there is no doubt as to why Intagent has been rated as the best realtor web sites design company. The love for developing sites that will wow both the user and realtors have seen the specialists stop at nothing when it comes to their creativity levels. Intagent has further developed a dependable system that allows clients to take charge of how they want their websites to look like without being limited.



Speaking about how they have made it easier for their clients to settle on a suitable package, the company's spokesperson said, "One of the core pillars that define our web designing solutions is that we have created distinct packages to suit the varied real estate marketing needs. While for all these packages, we give you all the essential tools required for success, there are significant differences that must be taken into account. For this, we have provided a professional comparison of what to expect when you settle for the design pro, premium design package, executive package, and VIP package."



The nature of the market today has made it impossible for real estate professionals to run their daily operations without first investing in their online presence. Intagent has been making this easier by providing an easily accessible platform for anyone who wants to design real estate agent websites. From as low as $29.95 per month, the company offers beautiful website designs that contain all the features required to make online marketing a walk in the park. The best part is that no client who settles for the company ever has to pay extra fees for these numerous features.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology is an established real estate websites designing company with a global following, thanks to the thousands of satisfied clients that they have provided with solutions that have seen them dominate their local markets.