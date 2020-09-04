Intagent Real Estate Technology: Providing Technologically Advanced and Easy-to-Use Websites for Realtors

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Businesses, regardless of whoever their audiences are, need an online presence, which helps to give their products and services the exposure and patronage required for growth and development. Real estate companies are no different, because while they are active on the field getting clients to buy properties, an online presence is also a plus, especially to people who might not have the time to physically visit properties to access them. In Michigan, United States, Intagent Real Estate Technology, a top website designing company, creates eye-catching websites for realtors and real estate to scale up their businesses.



Answering a query, Intagent Real Estate Technology's spokesperson said, "Great businesses are those with the most eye-catching and the most easily navigable websites. At Intagent Real Estate Technology, we create powerful websites that help new agents looking to get into business, as well as seasoned real estate agents looking for a website upgrade to have the best exposure they need to push their businesses forward. As a real estate agent, with Intagent, you can be rest assured of eye-catching websites specially made for you, which comes with all the tools needed to attract and manage your customers. Our set goal is to provide you with the most technologically advanced and easy-to-use real estate websites, with more features than you can get anywhere else on the internet."



The websites designed by Intagent provide real estate agents and brokers with the ability to manage their listings, showcase properties, setup email marketing campaigns, a custom client management system and many more tools that guarantee seamless usage and business growth. Their unique system helps brokers and realtors behind the scenes, so they can focus on getting more clients on the field. Intagent Real Estate Technology's system also helps to take care of realtors' online presence, which means well for the positive image of the real estate business. Clients in search of website designers who can design Top Web Sites for Realtors can consult Intagent for their services.



The spokesperson further added, "Many companies charge exorbitantly for a realtor web site; they charge very high for offering services that allow you to control your agent profiles, they charge a bit more for allowing agents to upload listings to your website, and some more for advanced features like CRM and drip emails. This is not so with Intagent Real Estate Technology: here, we get you a rock solid realtor website loaded with just about everything you could desire, at a budget-friendly monthly rate. We do not do hidden charges that blows your budget out of proportion, and we stand by our promise to keep it that way."



Intagent Real Estate Technology makes it a duty to continually research and develop more advanced tools that guarantees real estate agents the best marketing machine in the business. These tools are to enable reaching out to customers by agents and realtors incredibly easy. They provide a feature rich drip email marketing system, a fully optimized client relationship manager, and localized data for easy customer retention. In all, Intagent strives to make sure real estate websites they create for their clients are the go-to website for their unique areas. For a top Realtor Website Designer, people can contact Intagent Real Estate Technology.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Intagent Real Estate Technology offers industry-leading real estate website design services. They possess an in-depth knowledge on website development and online marketing. People in need of the services of a Realtor Web Site Designer can be rest assured of the quality backed services offered by Intagent.