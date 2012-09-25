Intas: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Intas: Biosimilars Company Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Having entered the biosimilars market in 2004, Intas currently markets four biosimilar products in India and other semi-regulated markets of Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
The company has had an active strategy of expansion overseas, but has now shifted to focus on targeting the domestic market due to lower than expected returns from biosimilars and the requirement for high levels of investment in order to penetrate major markets.
- See where Intas's portfolio of four marketed biosimilar products fit in to its wider strategy
- Assess the prospects for Intas's biosimilars pipeline, which includes the monoclonal antibody rituximab in Phase III development in India
