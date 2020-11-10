Intech Equipment & Supply Offers Top-of-the-Line Spray Equipment and Accessories

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Intech Equipment & Supply is a leading distributor of spray foam equipment, parts, and accessories from top U.S. manufacturers. Its certified experts have been recognized as being one of the most knowledgeable and helpful customer support teams in the industry. Intech maintains six facilities throughout the United States in three different time zones to serve its ever-growing list of contractors who look to it for their equipment, parts and accessories needs.



Intech has recently added Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI), formally known as Accella Polyurethane Systems, to the list of manufacturers it represents. Mike McAuley, Carlisle Executive Vice President of Diversified Products says, "This new branding platform will help differentiate our company and our products and will improve the experience we offer our customers. The journey will take some time but will ultimately provide the needed leadership for the industry."



Adding Carlisle to its list of spray foam equipment, parts and accessories manufacturers will enable Intech to provide commercial roofing contractors and insulation contractors additional spray foam rig customization options. The most important aspect of this partnership is the ability to offer contractors access to Carlisle's innovative products and support from a vast network of independent reps and authorized sub-distributors.



In addition to Carlisle, Intech Equipment & Supply represents Graco and PMC. Intech Equipment & Supply has been a Top 20 Graco HPCF North America Distributor for several years running and can assist in designing a Graco spray foam rig to meet exact specifications to ensure it meets a contractor's business needs and unique equipment demands.



Contractors can purchase Graco spray rigs online that contain all equipment, parts, and accessories they need to complete a project, and can easily transport everything from one job site to another. It also provides a place for contractors to store their equipment securely to guard against damage and theft and comes equipped with all of the safety gear needed on job sites.



Spray foam insulation projects are best left to the professionals. Contractors who buy spray foam equipment from Intech Equipment & Supply have the option of purchasing new or used equipment. The need to keep costs low but have the ability to purchase top-quality equipment is something Intech Equipment & Supplies understands very well. Therefore used equipment is thoroughly checked and tested before it is sold.



Intech Equipment & Supply has become well known for their knowledge and expertise in the commercial spray foam industry. By partnering with top manufacturers, it provides contractors with commercial spray foam equipment, supplies, and accessories that help them complete jobs that meet clients' standards and reduce downtime on job sites. For more information, visit intechequipment.com or call 602-257-0720.



