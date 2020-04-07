Intech Equipment & Supply Provides Top-Quality Equipment to Roofing Contractors

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Intech Equipment & Supply is a "one-stop-shop" for roofing contractors who need top-quality spray foam insulation equipment, accessories and parts. It also provides maintenance and repair services as well as technical support in its headquarters in Phoenix and from six locations throughout North America.



While talking about the equipment contractors should invest in, a company spokesperson said, "If you offer spray foam services and want to be successful, you need to invest in a mobile rig because it will help you minimize downtime and project delays." He added, "It is essential that the rig include a powerful spray foam machine, air compressors, heated hoses, and required accessories."



Many contractors are looking for a Graco spray machine and Intech Equipment & Supply has been recognized as a top Graco supplier for many years. The online store has a large inventory of top-rated spray foam machines, parts and accessories, and more importantly, the service and support Intech Equipment & Supply provides is among the best in the industry.



Its technical support staff consists of experts who collectively have over 20 years of field experience using spray foam equipment, and the warranty coverage it offers ensure that contractors will not get any unwelcome "surprises" should they need maintenance or repair service.



Speaking about the company's relationship with Graco, the company spokesman said, "One of the reasons why Graco has remained a market leader is because of its never-ending endeavors to develop innovative equipment. A top pick for many contractors looking for spray foam machines is the Reactor 2 E-30, which is a next-gen electric model that works with the brand's Reactor app." He added, "Small to mid-scale contractors will love the Reactor E-20 because it is built to apply up to 20 lbs. of spray foam per minute."



Contractors in search of top-quality equipment for spray foam insulation in Phoenix can count on Intech Equipment & Supply as a partner that can offer solutions that meet their specific needs and can rely on its team of knowledgeable spray foam insulation experts to address their concerns and help them troubleshoot problems.



About Intech Equipment & Supply

Intech Equipment & Supply is a leading supplier of spray foam equipment, parts and accessories, It has been recognized as a top distributor for manufacturers such as Graco, PMC, Honeywell and Leister. For more information, visit the online store at intechequipment.com/store/c-1-spray-equipment-parts-accessories.aspx or call 866-652-9975.