Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Certain directors of Integer Holdings Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Integer Holdings Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Plano, TX based Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. Integer Holdings Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.25 billion in 2019 to over $1.07 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income decreased from $96.33 million in 2019 to $77.25 million in 2020.



Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) closed on April 26, 2021, at $95.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.