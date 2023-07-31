Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Princeton, NJ based Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. On May 23, 2023, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced that it had conducted an internal investigation, leading to a global recall of all products produced at its Boston, Massachusetts facility. The affected products were distributed between March 1, 2018, and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ceased manufacturing operations at the facility. The reason behind these actions was the company "identified deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications."



Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) declined from $50.87 per share on May 22, 2023, to as low as $37.44 per share on May 31, 2023.



