IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD) Investor Alert: Investigation of Buyout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:INMD shares was announced concerning whether the offer to acquire IntegraMed America, Incorporation. at $14.05 per share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:INMD shares.



Investors who purchased shares of IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD) prior to June 11, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:INMD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of IntegraMed America, Incorporation. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:INMD investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 11, 2012, IntegraMed America, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates formed by Sagard Capital Partners, L.P. , an investment fund and IntegraMed America shareholder, for $14.05 per share in cash, or a total equity purchase price of $169.5 million.



IntegraMed America, Inc. said the offer represents a 24% premium to IntegraMed’s closing stock price of $11.34 on June 8, 2012, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and a 46% premium to IntegraMed’s average daily closing price over the past year.



However, NASDAQ:INMD shares traded as recently as April 16, 2012 as high as $13.50 per share, thus decreasing the premium significantly to certain investors. Additionally at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:INMD shares at $17.00 per share, tuhs well above the current offer.



Furthermore, IntegraMed America has performed well in the past. Its annual Revenue rose from $198.15million in 2008 to $273.58million in 2011.



Therefore the investigation for IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD. stockholders. Specifically, given that, IntegraMed America, Inc. also said that its largest shareholder owns 26.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares and has already agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. Sagard Capital owns an additional 3.7% of IntegraMed’s outstanding shares, the investigation focuses on whether the IntegraMed America Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD) and purchased their IntegraMed America, Incorporation. (NASDAQ:INMD. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com