The global integrated accounting software market is likely to gain momentum from the rising awareness regarding the usage of these accounting software tools. Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled, "Integrated Accounting Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by End-user Industry (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Construction), By Deployment (On-Premise Software, Cloud-based Software), And Geography Forecast till 2026," states that the populace has started shifting towards the app and cloud-based accounting software tools.



This, in turn, has provided job opportunities to numerous people who are scattered all over the globe and have boosted the economy. Moreover, increasing integration towards workflows, namely, costing, benchmarking, and budgeting with accounting software solutions will be leading to the growth of the global market.



Furthermore, small and medium enterprises have been exhibiting outstanding growth for the past few years. This has occurred due to accessibility, support, and rising awareness in the form of personalized marketing, investments, and more. Demand for the integrated accounting software is rising because of their multiple benefits. Few of them include the reduction and elimination of human errors during important calculations and accuracy. These software tools aid in processing people's accounts with high speed, unlike manual processing.



List of key companies involved in integrated accounting software market:



The report classifies the global integrated accounting software market on the bases of four segments, namely by deployment, by enterprise size, by end-user industry, and by geography. In terms of deployment, the market is divided into the cloud-based software and on-premise software. By enterprise size, the market is grouped into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. By end-user industry, the market is further segmented into IT and telecom, construction, manufacturing, BFSI, and others.



"Increasing Investments in Business Sector to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific"



The global integrated accounting software market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is anticipated to witness notable growth in the global integrated accounting software market during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Additionally, there has been a rise in the number of businesses working in the field of mobile applications that have, in turn, led to the increasing adoption of business accounting software. This is another factor that will boost the market. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period because of the increasing investments in the business sector. Also, small businesses are emerging across the region, which is one of the most significant factors that are likely to contribute to growth.



"Strategic Partnerships and Product Launches to Strengthen Key Players in the Global Market"



In June 2017, Oracle, a multinational computer software company, based in the U.S., announced the launch of the Oracle Monetization Cloud, the company's next-generation BSS offering. The cloud will aid in stimulating the full life cycle of the consumer on creating an offer, reporting, billing, boarding, customized billing, robust rating, and discounting. In May 2017, EasemyGST, a software company based in Haryana and Microsoft India, announced their strategic alliance to enable consumers to act in accordance with GST and to receive a pocket-friendly and simple platform to ease their GST requirements.



