Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Integrated Circuit Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.62 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for semiconductor-based devices. The Integrated Circuit Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing an increasing demand for electronic products. However, the global economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Integrated Circuit Manufacturing industry in China market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Freescale (China) Semiconductor Co. Ltd., MSI Electronics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies (China), Hynix-ST Semiconductor Ltd., and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Flextronics International Ltd., RF Micro Devices (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Shanghai Hua Hong NEC Electronics Co. Ltd., WistronInfoComm (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd., and ECS Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

