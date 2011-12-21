Integrated Data Solutions Welcomed as New Partner To Allworx Apex Partner Program

Madison Heights, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- It used to be that Managed Services Providers (MSPs) would support the data side of a Small- to Mid-sized business while a different provider would support the phone network that the SMB would use. No longer is that the case. Integrated Data Solutions, Inc. (IDSI) has been providing professional IT Services since 1990; they are a Michigan-based Managed Service Provider that supports both.



After thoroughly researching phone system solutions that they could offer their clients, they finally found one that can provide all the features that a SMB could hope for. Because Integrated Data Solutions wholly believes in Allworx' products, they applied for and were welcomed as a new partner in the Allworx Partner program.



Only select partners that have demonstrated their dedication and support to Allworx get to be considered as an Allworx Apex Partner. The Allworx Apex program stands for Authorized Partner of Excellence. The program itself offers providers like IDSI many benefits and is customized to the needs of Allworx' partners.



According to Jeff Cattin, President of Integrated Data Solutions, "The Allworx phone systems are by far the most robust phone systems available for SMBs. It doesn't matter whether you have 10 employees or hundreds of employees, there is an Allworx phone system that IDSI can recommend that will meet each individual's organizational needs -- and IDSI can support it -- and the features are far superior to any other system we have looked into."



Integrated Data Solutions knows what it takes to provide small- to mid-sized business the business solutions they need. With the experience of IDSI's Certified Network Engineers and Technicians, combined with our strategic partnerships, IDSI has the capability to accurately evaluate all of an organization's IT needs and knows how to customize solutions that work at an economical cost for clients.



About Integrated Data Solutions

Integrated Data Solutions delivers proactive computer network maintenance through our Managed IT Consulting & Support Services. Designed to reduce your costs, increase your profits and mitigate your business risks, we partner with you as your Virtual CIO and IT Department, allowing you to focus on running your business, not your technology. Put your trust in a certified team of IT consulting specialists.



For more information about Jeff Cattin or Integrated Data Solutions, Inc., you can call (888) 930-9594.