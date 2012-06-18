Integrated Internet Marketing Solutions Offered by Virginia SEO Company

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- With the internet marketing landscape rapidly changing to favor a more integrated approach, RevBuilders Marketing has a unique solution.



The company offers a wide variety of individual services, including content writing and SEO. However, they also offer internet marketing solutions which aim to help companies create integrated marketing campaigns for less.



“Everything is becoming more and more connected with internet marketing,” Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders, claims. “A good, strong website that converts isn’t going to be much good if nobody can find it, and for those customers we use SEO strategies to help them be found. And a website that has been optimized but doesn’t convert isn’t very useful and may be harming the business’ brand identity, so we offer those customers website work and new content to generate leads. This isn’t even factoring in things like social media marketing, which is going to be increasingly important moving forward.”



According to Small, dedicated service providers, such as SEO specialists and social media “gurus,” fail to consider the entire picture with their services. “You could spend a lot of money on each of these dedicated providers, and they may give you the results you want in that segment. However, at the end of the day, you have to pay for each vertical individually and manage all these people yourself, directly. The way we do things, there’s built-in integration so we can focus on a full online marketing strategy. This means you only have one company to manage, and you get a full suite of online marketing services from it. That saves time and money, two things which small businesses always could use more of.”



