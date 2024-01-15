New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Integrated Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Integrated Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Nippon Express (Japan), DSV Panalpina (Denmark), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States), Agility Logistics (Kuwait), SNCF Logistics (France), Nippon Yusen (Japan), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Orbcomm Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Integrated Logistics

Integrated logistics refers to a comprehensive and coordinated approach to managing the entire supply chain process within a business or organization. It involves the seamless integration of various logistical functions, such as transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and distribution, into a unified system. The goal of integrated logistics is to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall supply chain performance. This approach often incorporates advanced technologies, such as data analytics, real-time tracking, and automation, to facilitate better decision-making and streamline the flow of goods from the point of origin to the end consumer. Integrated logistics not only focuses on individual components of the supply chain but also emphasizes collaboration and communication among different stakeholders, including suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways), Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, And Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Services (Local Market Distribution Center, Export Hub, Non-Resident Stock Distribution Center, Procurement Hub), Offerings (Software, Services)



Market Drivers:

The appearance of IoT Connecting Devices

Rising Availability of the Cost of Sensors

Growing Requirement for Operational Efficiency



Market Trends:

Intense Competition in the Logistics Industry

Evolution of IoT



Opportunities:

Cumulative Innovation in Mobile Technologies

Growing Number of High-Tech Vehicles



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



