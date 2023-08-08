Integrated Logistics Market to See Huge Growth : Nippon Express, DSV Panalpina, Nippon Yusen, Orbcomm

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Integrated Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Integrated Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Nippon Express (Japan), DSV Panalpina (Denmark), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States), Agility Logistics (Kuwait), SNCF Logistics (France), Nippon Yusen (Japan), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Orbcomm Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Integrated Logistics

Integrated logistic is technology-enabled services which help in lower a product life cycle overall cost and it also helps in the growing requirement for logistics by the maintenance system optimization to provide advance product support. Integrated logistics are becoming big opportunities for emerging countries such as India. As Indiaâ€™s logistics sector is valued near about USD 160 billion in FY 2018 and is expected to reach near about to USD 215 billion by FY 2022.



In Mar 2020, Science Applications International Corp. revealed the extension of with DLA to enhance its support across the globe. The company is investing in the enhance the expertise and technical solutions, including its Integrated Logistics Toolkit and hazardous materials management.



The Global Integrated Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways), Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, And Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Services (Local Market Distribution Center, Export Hub, Non-Resident Stock Distribution Center, Procurement Hub), Offerings (Software, Services)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Number of High-Tech Vehicles

- Cumulative Innovation in Mobile Technologies



Market Drivers:

- Rising Availability of the Cost of Sensors

- Growing Requirement for Operational Efficiency

- The appearance of IoT Connecting Devices



Market Trend:

- Evolution of IoT

- Intense Competition in the Logistics Industry



What can be explored with the Integrated Logistics Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Integrated Logistics Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Integrated Logistics

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Integrated Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Integrated Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Integrated Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Integrated Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Integrated Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Integrated Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Integrated Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



