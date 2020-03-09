Integrated Passive Devices Market - It's Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The Integrated Passive Devices market to grow from USD 1,011 million in 2018 to USD 1,544 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.



The growth of the integrated passive devices market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of IPD in consumer durables, integration of IPDs into RF applications, and increasing demand for miniaturized & high-performance electronic devices. In addition, increasing incorporation of infotainment and navigation features, such as global positioning system (GPS), in automobiles is supporting the market growth.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43468224



By material, the glass segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Among non-silicon-based types, glass base is preferred because of advantages such as high resistivity and low RF coupling to devices. During the manufacturing process, glass wafer does not heat up as much as other materials. Moreover, glass



The consumer electronics segment deals with electronic devices that are used for entertainment, communications, and enterprises purpose. Consumer electronics accounted for the largest share of the IPD market. Consumer electronics include smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and others (wearables, game consoles, and other white goods). Smartphones have been a major driver for the growing market of smart devices. The growth of the smartphones market has proven to be a catalyst for the mainstreaming of the Internet of Things.



EMEA to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



EMEA is expected to hold the largest market size in the IPD market during the forecast period, followed by the Americas region. Key regions for the integrated passive devices market in EMEA are Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe (including UK, Sweden, and Norway). The presence of fabrication and IPD manufacturers, such as Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and IPDiA, that develop innovative products based on effective research and development drives the IPD market in EMEA. Furthermore, increased technical advancements and high investments by key organizations and surging interest for passive devices are expected to boost the growth of IPD in EMEA.



Inquiry before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43468224



Key Market Players



STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Stats ChipPac) (Singapore), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semiconductor) (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon) (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STMicroelectronics) (Switzerland), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Murata) (Japan), Johanson Technology, Inc. (Johanson) (US), OnChip Devices, Inc. (OnChip Devices) (US), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (GCS) (US), 3DiS Technologies (3Dis) (France), and Advanced Furnace Systems Corp. (AFSC) (Taiwan).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com