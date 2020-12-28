New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The global integrated pest management (IPM) market is forecast to grow at a rate of 6.7% from USD 112.63 billion in 2019 to USD 188.58 billion in 2027. IPM program is an approach used to solve the problem of weed, insects, and diseases and also prevent them from damaging any crops, harming animals, and infesting buildings.



Market Drivers



The increase in concern about the adverse effects on the environment of pesticides is growing the product's popularity. Consumer demand is on the rise in the agricultural sector due to biodegradability, non-toxicity to humans and wide-ranging coverage. The market plays an integral role in the development of agriculture and cultivation. The use of chemicals and pesticides has intensified the need for defence against plagues and diseases. A significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing global population which will lead to increased demand for agricultural products.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Invertebrates include household incest, such as flies, cockroaches, ants, and caterpillars. They harm the crops, which infects human health and the environment. Changes in climate and the rise in global warming are leading to growth in the number of invertebrates. They held the largest market share in the year 2019.



The mechanical and physical control method kills or blocks the pest directly and make the environment unstable for them. The method involves traps, fences, screens, barriers, and nets to hinder the entrance of pests. For weeds, it uses mulch agricultural films.



The growing importance of horticulture among agriculturalists is a primary driving factor of the integrated pest management market. The usage of IPM pheromones helps in the protection of vegetables and fruits that are famed in a controlled environment. Pheromones are sold along with other products to help in marketing and cross-sales.



North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is an increased usage of pest management in the United States for the protection of cereal crops.



Key participants include BASF SE, IPM Pest Control, MB Integrated Pest Control, SGS SA, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Ecolab, Inc., Bayer CropScience LP, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., and Pheromone Chemicals, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Integrated Pest Management market on the basis of the pest type, control method, application, and region:



Pest Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Invertebrates

Weeds

Vertebrates

Pathogens



Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical control

Biological control

Cultural control

Mechanical & physical control

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Regional Outlook



North America integrated pest management (IPM) market accounted for around USD 36.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to be one of the primary revenue-generating areas for the market. A large share of the region's revenue comes from the U.S. Based on estimates, in 2017, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1 million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the world.



