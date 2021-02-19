New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market is forecast to reach USD 188.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The interest in food has been increasing globally because of the expanding populace. This is required to encourage an expansion in horticultural yield, subsequently expanding the utilization of IPM strategies. In the course of recent years, the utilization of grains has been moderately high when contrasted with its generation, which, thus, has brought about a nourishment shortage. This has expanded weight on agriculturists to create more respect take care of expanded demand.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



BASF SE, IPM Pest Control, MB Integrated Pest Control, SGS SA, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Ecolab, Inc., Bayer CropScience LP, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., and Pheromone Chemicals, among others.



It has been observed that biotic factors, for example, pests like rodents, creepy crawlies, microscopic organisms, and growths and abiotic factors, for example, high dampness and high temperature, taint around 33% of the aggregate nourishment grains created over the globe. This drives the interest for IPM as it helps in controlling the reproducing and development of pests by utilizing diverse semi chemicals. The expanded utilization of IPM pheromones in storage facilities can be considered as one of the central points that will positively affect the market's development in the coming years. Integrated pest management pheromones keep the adulteration of the store away nourishment grains, animal feed, and other stored items from organic, physical, and chemical control instruments. Moreover, pheromone traps are likewise used to find pests in factories and stockrooms.



The Covid-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Lack of free movement of the labor force required for the application of pesticides in the agricultural fields is lacking, thereby hindering the growth of the market in the COVID-19 pandemic. The current situation of coronavirus has disrupted the manufacture of agrochemicals due to a lack of raw materials. Moreover, the pandemic will have a trickling effect on food productivity and yield in crops. This will affect the agrarian economy, especially during this time when the demand is high. Governments across the globe are trying to ease restrictions in the industry to reduce the concerns regarding food security. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Invertebrates include household incest, such as flies, cockroaches, ants, and caterpillars. They harm the crops, which infects human health and the environment. Changes in climate and the rise in global warming are leading to growth in the number of invertebrates. They held the largest market share in the year 2019.



The mechanical and physical control method kills or blocks the pest directly and make the environment unstable for them. The method involves traps, fences, screens, barriers, and nets to hinder the entrance of pests. For weeds, it uses mulch agricultural films.



The growing importance of horticulture among agriculturalists is a primary driving factor of the integrated pest management market. The usage of IPM pheromones helps in the protection of vegetables and fruits that are famed in a controlled environment. Pheromones are sold along with other products to help in marketing and cross-sales.



North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is an increased usage of pest management in the United States for the protection of cereal crops.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Integrated Pest Management market on the basis of the pest type, control method, application, and region:



Pest Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Invertebrates

Weeds

Vertebrates

Pathogens



Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical control

Biological control

Cultural control

Mechanical & physical control

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Integrated Pest Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Integrated Pest Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing pest population due to change in climate conditions



4.2.2.2. Growth of sustainable intensification of agriculture



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued….



