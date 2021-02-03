New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The increasing acceptance of modern technology in the agriculture industry has brought forward colossal changes in the way a crop is sown, grown and harvested. Integrated pest management pheromones (IPM) are the agrochemicals used in crops to protect them from harmful pests that might hinder the growth and reduce the overall yield of the plant. They are actively being adopted by farmers worldwide to increase production as the demand and consumption of food grains and horticulture products rise with the upsurge of the population worldwide.



The manufacturers in the market are



Russell IPM

International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS)

Suterra LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemicals

Tr c , Inc.

Pheromone Chemicals

Ponalab

Novagrica

Agrisense BCS Ltd

Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd



Market Drivers



The increment in awareness regarding pest management chemicals among agriculturalists to prevent the crop from various biotic factors is expected to boost the market growth to a great extent. Various government initiatives to introduce management plans and extend funding in developing nations will also act as an active contributor as rodents, and numerous microscopic organisms affect grains with increased moisture, and high-temperature factors affect the overall export and import of a nation. The usage of IPM in storage facilities after harvest helps in semi-chemical proofing grains from organic and physiochemical elements. Available in different control methods, pheromone traps allow ease in capturing pests in large scale factories. Moreover, the added benefit of biodegradability and easy storage, along with being non-poisonous for human consumption, will further drive the demand for integrated pest management pheromones market.



Segmentation of the Report:



Segentation on the basis of application:



Commercial buildings

Industrial

Agriculture

Residential

Others



Segmentation on the basis of control method:



Biological Control

Cultural Controls

Chemical Control

Physical & Mechanical Controls

Other Control Method

Segmentation on the basis of pest type:



Invertebrates

Weeds

Vertebrates

Pathogens



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific is the leading market in demand and consumption due to increasing agricultural practices in developing nations, including India and China. Improvement in agrochemicals and government initiatives to improve the quality of the crop will also play a significant role. Europe is also expected to see potential growth due to the booming research industry and rising adoption of IPM.



The report emphasizes the following key questions



Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Table of Content:



1.Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025



1 Industry Overview of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones

1.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Overview

1.1.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia



2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Competition Analysis by Players



2.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles



3.1 Active IPM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 AgBiTech

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview



Continued...



