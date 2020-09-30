New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market is forecast to reach USD 188.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The interest in food has been increasing globally because of the expanding populace. This is required to encourage an expansion in horticultural yield, subsequently expanding the utilization of IPM strategies. In the course of recent years, the utilization of grains has been moderately high when contrasted with its generation, which, thus, has brought about a nourishment shortage. This has expanded weight on agriculturists to create more respect take care of expanded demand.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are BASF SE, IPM Pest Control, MB Integrated Pest Control, SGS SA, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Ecolab, Inc., Bayer CropScience LP, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., and Pheromone Chemicals, among others.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Integrated Pest Management market on the basis of the pest type, control method, application, and region:



Pest Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Invertebrates

Weeds

Vertebrates

Pathogens



Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical control

Biological control

Cultural control

Mechanical & physical control

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Integrated Pest Management Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Integrated Pest Management Market by segmentation of the market.

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market.

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape.

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges.

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry.

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



