Integrated Platform-as-a-Service Market Will Surge the Demand in the Next 7 Years

With increase in demand for faster deployments, business agility, scalability, reduced operational cost, the need for Integrated Platform as a Service (iPaaS) has been increased among the enterprises. Integrated platform as a service is a recently developed technology where the application programs, applications, data, processes are integrated which enables organizations to minimize the complexities in the ongoing operations as well as helps in increasing the organizational productivity. It integrated all the industry applications and services in one common platform.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market may see a growth rate of 34.23% and would reach the market size of USD2.87 Billion by 2024.

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Dell Boomi, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Informatica Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), MuleSoft, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), SnapLogic, Inc. (United States) and Celigo, Inc. (United States).



Market Drivers

- Ability of Integrated Platform as a Service (IPaaS) to Increase Productivity of the Developer

- Agile as well as Boosted Resource Allocating System leading to Speed up the Business Processes

Market Trend

- Adoption of Ground to Cloud and Cloud to Cloud Integration

- Introduction to IoT Enabled Integrated Platform as a Service Provisions

Restraints

- Requires Comparatively Higher Maintenance Cost

- Lengthier Initial Installation Process

Opportunities

- Introduction to Effective API Life Cycle Management

- IPaaS Provides Simplified Processing with Increased Productivity

Challenges

- Purely Skilled Workforce is required For Developing and Running Integrated Platform as a Service

- Growing Technology related Operational Cost



1. Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Integration Type (Data Integration, Application Integration, Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration, Process Integration), Deployment (Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise), Service (Data mapping and transformation, Routing and orchestration, Integration flow development and life cycle management tools, API life cycle management, Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration, Internet of Things (IoT), Others), End user (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry's projected growth.



3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are .



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



- Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

- Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

- A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

- Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

- Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



