Integrated Playout Automation Market to Reach $146 Million by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The report “Integrated Playout Automation Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2017)” defines and segments the global CiaB market and Playout automation market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for CiaB market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this the report also makes a comparison of CiaB with traditional Playout Automation to show why CiaB is better.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/channel-in-a-box-it-based-playout-market-783.html



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global CiaB market and Playout Automation market by types of end-users and channel applications. The end-users’ segment comprises of National broadcasters, Regional broadcasters and ‘Other’ broadcasters; whilst the channel applications market include News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Learning. The end-user and channel application markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



The major forces driving the market are factors such as need for reduction in capex and operational Costs, improving channel presentation, surge in small and mid-sized business (Broadcasters) and growth in channels and regional variants. At the same time, opportunities in delivering multiple channels by using CiaB will benefit the growth in this market.



After being dormant for a long period of time for more than a decade, CiaB has finally creating buzz among broadcasters. With companies such as Playbox, Snell, Grass Valley, Harmonic jumping into foray, this market seems to grow big time. With stakeholders busy in promotional activities which can be evident from the present years IBC show at Amsterdam, the CiaB market has definitely gathered steam. The companies have started offering CiaB with irresistible price tags which makes the market even more competitive which is great news for budget strained broadcasters. Although CiaB comes with a word of caution that it is not for all, the merits that it has to its name makes it more appealing. The study comes out with an interesting finding which shows broadcasters are much interested in APAC and MEA markets.



The global Integrated Playout Automation Market & CiaB market is estimated to grow from $43.4 million in 2012 to $146 million in 2017. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.42% from 2012 to 2017. In the current scenario national broadcasters continue to be largest adaptor for CiaB but regional broadcasters and other broadcasters are set to overtake national broadcasters in the future. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for CiaB solutions. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will experience increased market traction, to become the biggest CiaB market globally.



