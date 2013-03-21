Integrated Quality and Production Management for Efficient Assembly Processes with GUARDUS MES

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The GUARDUS Manufacturing Execution Systems industry solution is focused on assembly and is designed to fully meet the complex demands of heterogeneous manufacturing processes. The turnkey MES created by GUARDUS Solutions AG from Germany focuses primarily on the online availability of all inspection and assembly instructions required at the workplace. A closely related function is the efficient collection of quality data as well as seamless traceability throughout all the assembly stages – from raw materials through individual components up to the component groups and finished products. Thus, extremely complex supplier and assembly networks can be covered in a transparent and comprehensible way. Moreover, by means of extensive plausibility algorithms, the system also focuses on the process reliability during the individual production processes, while the GUARDUS MES key performance indicators cockpit visualizes the corresponding process deviations in real-time and provides the data that is the basis for all quality and production-oriented compensation systems.



There is scarcely any other manufacturing process that makes such high demands on the IT system accompanying production as assembly: automated and manual production steps go hand in hand, production orders span serial production and often through the use of the smallest batches. On the other hand, a huge number of product variants can get overwhelming. In order to improve the efficiency of production processes in this heterogeneous environment and to meet the market demands regarding quality certifications and 100 percent traceability, GUARDUS MES offers a tailor-made robust industrial solution.



The manufacturing execution system provides all the inspections and assembly instructions online at the workplace, so that the inspection processes can take place quickly and reliably even in case of small series productions or production orders with a higher number of variants. Additionally, there is also direct access to bills of materials, route sheets, and drawings, whereas the most modern touch, scanning, or RFID technologies clearly accelerate data collection. In this way, manual data entry, which is susceptible to errors, is thus reduced to a minimum. If, however, errors occur during the daily routine, these are identified early on, by way of extensive plausibility algorithms and are thereby inhibited. The traceability concept is also designed for the complex assembly processes. By means of customized number sequences, any construction step can be traced back in a transparent way. The result: GUARDUS users are able to execute top-down and bottom-up searches over the entire assembly history in real-time and to issue usage certificates in no time.



Furthermore, the new GUARDUS MES industry solution for assembly also offers complete analysis support. Due to the central provisioning of product, process, and quality data about supplier and own products, the workers, shift leaders, and management are informed about the relevant KPI (key performance indicators) such as the error rates, first pass yield, or quality rate. Further on, these MES indicators represent the basis for quality and production-oriented compensation systems.



About GUARDUS Solutions AG

With its offices in Germany, Canada, and Romania, GUARDUS Solutions is an internationally renowned software developer specialized in software simplifying manufacturing execution and quality management. With more than 25 years of experience servicing over 150 high quality and high responsibility discrete manufacturers in verticals including electronics, aeronautics, medical devices, plastics and automotive, GUARDUS has the expertise required to accelerate processes in forward looking enterprises.



