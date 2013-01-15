Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSI) was announced concerning whether certain Integrated Silicon Solution officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Integrated Silicon Solution officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to Integrated Silicon Solution’s Incentive Compensation Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Integrated Silicon Solution with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Integrated Silicon Solution’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to Integrated Silicon Solution’s 2007 Incentive Compensation Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder by 2,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:ISSI common stock.



Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $270.51 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $265.95 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income of $55.96 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 decreased to a Net Loss of $2.72 million for the 12 months periods that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSI) traded as high as $11.47 per share in April and as low as $8.26 per share in October 2012.



The Total Compensation of certain top officials at Integrated Silicon Solution increased from 2010 to 2011. For instance the Executive Chairman of the Board’s total pay rose from over $567,000 in 2010 to over $594,000 in 2011, the President and CEO’s total compensation increased from over $766,000 in 2010 to over $1.44 million in 2011 and the VP and CFO’s compensation rose from over $496,000 in 2010 to over $893,000 in 2011.



On Jan. 11, 2013, NASDAQ:ISSI shares closed at $9.29 per share.



