Integrated Wellness Clinic Opens New Locations Providing Naturopath Services in Sydney

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- The use of naturopathic medicine has garnered an increasing amount of support lately. Many people prefer to use this alternative medicine when it comes to addressing their health concerns. However, one can feel quite lost if they do not have the assistance of a proper clinic that can guide them through the many involved processes.



To ensure that everyone in Sydney is able to get the naturopathic aid they need, Integrated Wellness Clinic has opened up new locations. The Integrated Wellness Clinic has become one of the most reputable sources for naturopathic aid in Sydney. Their team consists of professional naturopaths who've assisted many clients in overcoming their persistent symptoms.



They gift their patient's free naturopathic assessment consultations to encourage more people to try out this alternative means of medicine. With a free consultation, Integrated Wellness Clinic has ensured that more people are open to the idea. This is just one part of their countless efforts to ensure that the area sees the proper provision of naturopathic treatment and solutions. It is also why many consider them to be the leading Sydney naturopathy clinic.



With their new expansion, Integrated Wellness Clinic hopes to reach and assist anyone looking for a naturopath in Sydney. They believe that with more branches, patients will have a much easier time getting the help they need when they need it. The clinic has for a long time held a reputation for being community-focused. The team behind it has always aimed to perfect their services for their many patients. They are known as one of the premier Sydney Naturopath services for this reason. And these new branches will help in ensuring exactly that.



About the Integrated Wellness Clinic

Since its opening in 2013 on the Sunshine Coast, Integrated Wellness Clinic has been leading the field in natural therapies and complementary medicine to become one of Australia's largest and most respected naturopathic teams. Their hand-picked brains trust is made up of holistic and integrative doctors and naturopaths, psychologists, and a social worker – all working together under their unique 3 step methodology.



In 2016, they were awarded the Professional Excellence Award (Community Education) by the Naturopathic Association ANPA, in recognition of the many educational workshops and events they hold for the community. They are proud to be recognized for their tireless efforts to empower people to take care of their own health. For more information: https://www.integratedwellnessclinic.com.au/sydney-naturopath/