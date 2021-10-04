Integrating International and Regional Compliance in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Compliance is a necessity that is globally recognised and there are plenty of internationally accepted definitions of what it really means for businesses to be compliant. However, a unique set of challenges exists for those working within global organisations who also need to be aware of, and on top of, what is happening on local and regional levels within the business. This is when the issue of compliance often shifts from being less about law and regulation and much more about an enterprise's compliance culture and how this topic should be approached on an organisation-wide level. Given the diversity of the APAC region there are some very specific challenges on the compliance front for those operating in this part of the world, especially if other jurisdictions, such as North America, also need to be taken into account. As compliance recruiters in Hong Kong, the team at Selby Jennings are ideally placed to help companies find the right talent to make a positive compliance culture happen.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has been building up a reputation as go to compliance recruiters in Hong Kong for almost two decades. The firm's expertise runs deep in this field - and also in the region. The team also has extensive experience in hiring for a broad range of different areas, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology, investment management and sales and trading. With so much specialist experience and connections, Selby Jennings has also been able to establish a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and create networks with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile start-ups to international brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable the firm to support businesses in hiring for growth and innovation - and give individuals the opportunity to take career-defining next steps.



Selby Jennings is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and this brings a unique global perspective to everything that the firm does as compliance recruiters in Hong Kong. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Vital to the ongoing growth of the firm is the investment consistently made in its people. Consultants at the firm receive regular training to keep standards high and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Selby Jennings understands the need to ensure that the recruitment process is a positive experience for everyone and to provide peace of mind that it is in safe hands. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings, including Business Development VP, Investment Compliance [Asset Management], Open Banking Innovation Specialist and Blockchain Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.