Integrating Regional and Global Networks in a Post-Pandemic Climate

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Planning for the supply needs of the future is something that has been at the top of the agenda recently, especially after the disruption that has been wrought by the global pandemic. Gartner recently contributed to the conversation around this by saying that the time has come for companies to rethink both strategy and the way that networks are designed. Reliance that Western countries have on China for sourcing primary goods is a big sticking point and has also been revealed as a source of great vulnerability in recent months. 51% of national supply chain leaders now expect that domestic operations are likely to become an increasing focus in the coming years. The definition of what a successful supply chain looks like is changing too - this is now much more focused on the integration of regional supply chains into global networks than it has ever been before.



DSJ Global is a planning headhunter and leading specialist recruiter for procurement, logistics, supply chain and technical operations. The firm was established in 2008 and has grown alongside the need for exceptional talent within end-to-end supply chain. Working with a broad spectrum of businesses across the sector, the firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can make a big difference to the way organizations operate and the opportunities that they can create. As a planning headhunter, DSJ Global also supports talented individuals who are keen to take a career-defining next step and has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals from all across the USA. Key to the firm's success as a planning headhunter, and recruiter for all areas of end-to-end supply chain, has been the robust nationwide presence DSJ Global has established, including in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Aligned with this national strength is the international dimension that DSJ Global can bring to supporting talented people and organizations in making the right connections. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The team in the USA is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+. All are consistently trained to ensure that standards remain high and opportunities are never missed, either for clients or candidates. Plus, the whole team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. All acquire an in-depth knowledge, whether as a planning headhunter or working in areas such as procurement, and are always on top of the latest market insights and developments. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global including EHS Manager, IT Buyer, Electrical, Instrumentation and Control Engineer and Trade Compliance Manager.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.