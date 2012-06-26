Fast Market Research recommends "Integrating Renewable Energy in Thermal Power Generation Essential for the Sustenance of Fossil Fuels in the Future Energy Mix" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Concerns about global warming are growing, leading to an increased emphasis on efficient, less carbon-intensive resources to replace conventional fossil fuel resources. Increased policy support to drive up use of renewable energy in power generation has induced the need with power generators to consider integrating them with alternatives that will enhance their reliability. Technological developments for increasing the efficiency and flexibility of power plant operations have resulted in the development of power plants with multi-fuel flexibility which can be used for co-firing renewables with conventional fossil fuels. However, with growing focus and continued policy support towards the development of renewable energy and curtailing carbon emissions, the share of thermal power in the energy mix will keep declining. Therefore, introducing fuel-flexibility for the use of renewables with conventional thermal power generation will become essential for the sustenance of fossil fuels in the future energy mix.
Scope
- Market prospects of integrating renewable energy in thermal power generation for increased reliability and reduced supply disruptions
- Key factors supporting the integration of renewable energy in thermal power generation
- Future and current market potential offered by combined cycle operations with integration of renewable energy sources
- Regulatory support for clean energy enhancing the role of fuel-flexibility in power generation
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities with the integration of renewable energy sources in thermal power generation
- Gain insights on the growing need for multi-fuel flexibility in power generation.
- Developing strategies to develop and deploy fuel-flexibility for improved plant economics
- Facilitate decision-making based on upcoming industry developments with increased utilization of renewables in thermal power generation
