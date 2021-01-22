Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Integration Security Services Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Integration Security Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Integration Security Services. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Symantec Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japam), Sophos Group plc (United Kingdom), Optiv Security (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), CGI Group Inc (Canada) and DynTek Inc.(United States)

Brief Overview on Global Integration Security Services

Integrated security solutions are a security platform that offers multilayered security features at the field device, control system levels, and network. The offering includes the integration process of systems in the organization to minimize the threat risk of these systems. In addition, the integration of security systems is offered by integrating multi-layered security systems into one single solution. Owing to the cost-efficiency, an increasing number of companies are adopting integrated security solutions. The demand for integrated security solution is also increasing for compliance management in order to ensure the set of rules are being followed. According to AMA, the Global Integration Security Services market is expected to see growth rate of 13.6%

Market Trend

- Rising awareness regarding benefits of integrated security services including efficiency, centralization, theft prevention.

- The trend of customized integrated security solutions is also gaining traction.

Market Drivers

- Growing demand for integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and solutions

The Global Integration Security Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Compliance Management, Theft Management, Identity & Access Management, Others), Deployment Mode (On premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Scale Enterprises, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



