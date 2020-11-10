Integration Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Boomi, Dell Technologies Business, Neuron

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- The Global Integration Software Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2020 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Integration Software market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Boomi Inc., A Dell Technologies Business (United States), Neuron ESB (United States), Zoho Corp (India), InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd (India), Claris International Inc. (United States), Softomotive Ltd (England), IBM (United States), Jitterbit (United States), Oracle (United States), Workato (United States), Salesforce.com, inc (United States), MicrosoftÂ (United States), Nexla (United States), Oneio Cloud Oy (Finland)



Integration Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Dashboard, ETL - Extract / Transfer / Load, Metadata Management, Multiple Data Sources, Web Services), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Automotive & Transportation, Education, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service)



A View on Influencing Market Trends:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Integration Platforms to Reduce the Time & Cost of Integration Process



Growth Drivers in Limelight:

The Rise in Demand for Automation is Generating the Demand for Integration Tools and Thereby Propelling the Growth for the Market

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Computing & Integration Tools



Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

High Cost of Platform



Geographically, The study is broken down as North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others



Important Extracts from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Integration Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Integration Software Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Integration Software Market Sizing & Estimates by Revenue, Sales Volume & Price

…..

……. continued.



