Integrative Health Cruise-Conference Offers Continuing Education

Topeka, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- On November 2, 2013, an estimated 400 nurses and mental health professionals will set sail for a 7-night multi-disciplinary holistic and integrative health conference cruise. The “Evolving Conscious Health Community Cruise”, featuring Norman Shealy, M. D., Glenda Christiaens, R.N., PhD, AHN-BC, Jean Watson, R.N., Ph.D., AHN-BC, FAAN and Kim Richards RN is being coordinated by non-profit OxyGenesis Institute of Hartford, Ct, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the American Holistic Nurses Association.



Dr. “Norm” Shealy known as one of the most prolific “founding fathers” of the Holistic Health movement and founder of the American Holistic Medical Association in 1978, has written 28 books, 321 articles and 14 health-related patents.



Glenda Christiaens, R.N., PhD is the president of the American Holistic Nurses Association and with over ten years of holistic nursing and education roles, she will serve as a presenter and the nurse planner. She recently retired from her post as Dean of Nursing at Fortis College in Utah, to write a book and pursue her public speaking career.



Jean Watson R.N., Ph.D., AHN-BC, FAAN is a Distinguished Professor and Dean Emeriti, University of Colorado Denver, College of Nursing Anschutz Medical Center campus, where she held the nation’s first endowed Chair in Caring Science for 16 years. She is the author/co-author of over 18 books on caring, her latest range from empirical measurements and international research on caring, to new postmodern philosophies of caring and healing, philosophy and science of caring, and caring science as sacred science. Many of her books have received Book of the Year Awards from The American Journal of Nursing, and she seeks to bridge paradigms as well as point toward transformative models for the 21st century.



Kim Richards, R.N is the creator of Self-Care Academy, LLC, a comprehensive program that is dedicated to improving employee engagement, relationships with peers and creating an optimum healing environment for patients. She became increasingly aware of the “revolving door” of nurses in acute care facilities and after interviewing hundreds of nurses, Kim noticed a common theme was emerging. Nurses were expressing signs and symptoms of Compassion Fatigue, a debilitating phenomenon that is caused by years of built up emotional residue. Her program is designed to address this.



The group will depart from Miami, Florida on the spectacular Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Epic cruise liner and visit the Eastern Caribbean islands of St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and finally Nassau Bahamas, before returning back to Miami on Saturday, November 9th. The Epic is the newest ship of the NCL family of ships.



The Holistic educational program is being planned by Dr. Christiaens and Terri Roberts, R.N, J.D., Executive Director of the American Holistic Nurses Association. The organization is also providing continuing education credits for nurses. Mental health CE’s are pending approval by a separate organization. AHNA’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing education by the American Credentialing Center’s COA. Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



According to Roberts, “we see this as a meaningful way to raise funds to support the advancement of holistic nursing, while at the same time encouraging all nurses to balance heavy work demands with the healthy benefits of recreation, mutual support, and holistic professional development. Plus attendance may be tax-deductible for many healthcare professionals.”



The entire educational cruise experience costs just $1147 per person double occupancy plus tax and gratuity, including inside cabin, conference tuition, unlimited meals, and fabulous entertainment including Blue Man Group, Cirque Dreams, Legends in Concert and more.



Use of the referral code “AHNA” will generate a $100 donation to AHNA at no cost to attendees. Additionally, AHNA members will receive a coupon code via email for discounts of up to $100 if registered by June, 1, 2013. Lesser discounts may apply thereafter. To register go to www.myholisticcruise.com or for interviews, pictures, or more information contact Louis Grasso at 860-796-1480 / lgrasso@myholisticcruise.com or Glenda Christiaens at 801-352-1901 / glendathegoodnurse@gmail.com