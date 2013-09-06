INTEGRIS Engineering Announces the Launch of Its Newly Updated Website

East Peoria, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- INTEGRIS Engineering has just announced the launch of its newly updated website, engineering.integrisgp.com. The company offers its clients engineering support through a wide variety of modeling and simulation expertise’s, including Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Multi-body Dynamics, Electrical Design and Routing, Systems Engineering, Control Systems, in addition to Prototyping, Validation and Program/Project Management consulting and support.



The updated engineering.integrisgp.com website now offers in-depth and helpful descriptions of the available services, as well as explanations of new employment opportunities for people who are passionate about engineering. The company is engineer owned and places a great emphasis on product development and improvement using top-notch engineers. INTEGRIS Engineering strives to stay abreast of the most current methodologies, and they pride themselves on offering a variety of services that will meet the needs of both their external and internal customers.



“At INTEGRIS, we employ the only truly beneficial competitive advantage... the competitive advantage of engineering,” an article on the website noted, adding that the company is made up of a group of highly skilled individuals who truly enjoy problem solving and are motivated by supporting others by utilizing the unique skills that make engineers great.



People who are interested in learning more about the engineering consulting and analysis services that are offered at INTEGRIS Engineering may visit the newly updated website at any time and click on the “Support” tab at the top of the home page; this will take them to a section of the site that is devoted to explaining the company’s many areas of expertise.



For example, the company provides structural analysis services, which they point out means more than simply piloting FEA software, but also knowing when hand calculations are enough and when high end analysis tools are needed for the job.



“At INTEGRIS, we have the ability to analyze simple and complex structures from beginning to end. Our software, hardware and engineers are world class and can support all aspects of structural design and analysis,” an article on the site noted.



About INTEGRIS Engineering

INTEGRIS Engineering was built to create an environment that both challenges and rewards those whose passion is engineering. At the core, INTEGRIS Engineering is comprised of individuals who together form strong teams, each bringing their positive impact to whatever the task may be. The culture of INTEGRIS Engineering rewards innovation and creativity, and proudly promotes all things engineering. For more information, please visit http://engineering.integrisgp.com/



INTEGRIS Engineering

3880 N Main St

East Peoria, IL 61611