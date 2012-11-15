Integrity Exports Equals 2011 Sales Figures by Mid-October 2012

Ikeda-shi, Osaka-fu -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Japan car auction purchasing and export company Integrity Exports announce October 18th that it had already equaled 2011's annual vehicle sales total, despite there being over 2 months until the end of the year.



It was only a couple of months after car auction and export veteran Seiji Tanaka started Integrity Exports that Japan was hit by the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters that sent ripples through the world economy. Despite this and a sluggish world economy, Integrity Exports had a strong first year in business.



“To be honest, we are very happy with how 2012 has gone so far,” stated spokesperson, Stephen Munday. “While there's been no repeat of the disasters of March 11th last year, the Yen has been hovering around historical highs against all major currencies for the whole year. A strong Yen has surely hurt sales, but at the same time we have been growing a base of customers who recognize the excellent value of cars bought at Japan's car auctions, as well as the importance of dealing with a truly professional exporter.”



“Even with this strong economic headwind, we have been able to meet our 2011 vehicle sales figure by October 18th this year. It has been a really good year so far. We are hoping for a strong final two and a half months that will see this year's results resoundingly beat last year's.”



Integrity Exports attributes its growing business to its focus on professional car dealer customers who understand the value of professional pre- and after sales service.



“Earlier this year we introduced our unique Double Guarantee that sets Integrity Exports apart from all other Japanese car auction buyers and exporters. We're the only company who guarantees the true price and guarantees the customer's bidding budget will never be exceeded.”



“Throw in our offer of a free Google Nexus7 tablet with the first car bought, and it's pretty clear that this is proving an attractive mix to new customers.”



Integrity Exports is looking forward to building on this strong base as they move into 2013. With a slight recovery in the world economy seemingly taking shape, there is some hope that the Yen may weaken and demand pick up.



“Integrity Exports began doing business during one of the most difficult economic times in recent memory. Despite this, and in the face of extremely difficult circumstances caused by the March 11th disasters, Integrity Exports has been growing successfully. And sound management isn't just good for us. Our customers also benefit from the assurance that we aren't going to be disappearing from the scene any time soon.”



About Integrity Exports

Integrity Exports is a Japanese company based in Osaka that buys used cars and other vehicles from Japan's car auctions for export to customers around the world. They can be found online at IntegrityExports.com.