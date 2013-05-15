Integrity Exports Helps People Get the Best Japanese Cars at Auction

Osaka, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Japanese cars from Japan's car auctions have been a popular choice for car importers around the world for a long time, and Integrity Exports has shown itself as the perfect partner for these businesses. The reason customers choose Intergity Exports is that it is a company that really can be trusted. As customer Chris from the US stated in a verified customer review, “Integrity Exports truly lives up to their name which is quite refreshing in this day and age.”



Japan used cars of really good quality can be purchased using Integrity Export's online system. Car auctions in Japan are a much better option than buying from exporter's stock as the cars are inspected by independent inspectors and the choice is many times larger. In fact, literally hundreds and often thousands of cars pass through each Japan car auction each week. There are 120 auto auctions of all kinds of sizes in Japan, and a total of around 5 million vehicles pass through them every year. Integrity Exports customers can bid on and buy any of these used vehicles.



Integrity Exports' provides customers with personal one-on-one support which makes buying from a car auction in Japan as easy as possible. Not only does Integrity Exports provide translations and the professional support customers need before bidding, but also help to smooth over additional hiccups which sometimes can occur in the exporting process. As John from Palau wrote in a verified review, “They assisted me beyond normal practice to address a repair issue before my vehicle could be shipped and I don’t know what I would have done without their help. I could not have been more fortunate using Integrity Exports.”



Now is the ideal time to be considering sourcing vehicles from a Japan car auction. Since early 2013, the Bank of Japan has had a radical policy shift which has sent the value of the Yen tumbling from a high of close to 75 Yen to the US Dollar, to over 100 Yen to the Dollar. For car importers around the world, this is an excellent time to start importing cars from Japan. For further details, please visit www.IntegrityExports.com



About Integrity Exports

Integrity Exports was established in 2011 in Japan with the goal of serving car dealer customers who understand the value of excellent service and the security of dealing with a trustworthy business. Integrity Exports is the only Japan car auction buyer that offers a unique double-guarantee combination that assures customers that they are safe from the kind of price fixing that can be a problem in this industry.



Contact:

Any comments and suggestions about this press release are highly appreciated:

Stephen Munday

Contact Phone- +81 50 5806-3923

Contact Email - pr@integrityexports.com

Website - http://integrityexports.com/

Complete Address - Hachizuka 3-Chome 7-16-A, Ikeda-shi, Osaka-fu Japan, Zip Code 563-0024