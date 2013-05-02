Integrity Supply Announces Availability of Micro Fiber Cleaning Cloths at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. announced the availability of micro fiber cleaning cloths at its online store. These micro fiber cleaning cloths are manufactured by Norton and are available at great prices at this online store. This Norton’s microfiber mop is considered to be the best and most cost-effective way to get rid of grease, oil and dirt from a wooden floor.



Talking about the micro fiber cleaning cloths, a representative of the online store stated, “These micro fiber cleaning cloths attract dirt and debris with its millions of spaces between the fibers. Their swivel head makes maneuvering around furniture easy while its telescoping handle adjusts for all user heights and easily reaches your walls and moldings. We now provide these mops at the most attractive prices and ensure their superior quality.”



He also said, “The surface area of the micro-fiber product is increased over 15 times, creating millions of spaces between the fibers which trap dirt, grime, or liquids, making this product one of the most absorbent materials. Use the micro fiber products dry or for general dusting.”



Other products the site offers include survivair cartridges, roller covers, line stripping equipment, drop cloths, manual transfer switches and many more. The online store often updates its information on its social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. The site also enables its customers to like its page on Facebook to win free giveaways.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.